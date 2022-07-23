Overview

Dr. Usiwoma Abugo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They graduated from Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Abugo works at Virginia Eye Consultants in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.