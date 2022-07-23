See All Ophthalmologists in Norfolk, VA
Dr. Usiwoma Abugo, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Usiwoma Abugo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They graduated from Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Dr. Abugo works at Virginia Eye Consultants in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Norfolk
    241 Corporate Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 622-2200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Virginia Beach
    2020 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 622-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Coronary Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Tumor Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Allergy Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Probing Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Xeomin® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 23, 2022
    I’ve been going to Va. Eye since 2008. Saw Dr. Abugo this week. Excellent doctor. Feel lucky to be under her care. Would recommend her to anybody.
    Eldridge Brown — Jul 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Usiwoma Abugo, MD
    About Dr. Usiwoma Abugo, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447510953
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Central Valley Eye Medical Group in Stockton, CA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, NY
    Residency
    Internship
    • Bassett Healthcare-Columbia P&S
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Notre Dame
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Usiwoma Abugo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abugo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abugo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abugo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abugo has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abugo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Abugo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abugo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abugo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abugo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

