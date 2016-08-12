See All Pediatricians in Naperville, IL
Dr. Ushma Patel, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (7)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ushma Patel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Naperville, IL. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Patel works at ABC Pediatrics in Naperville, IL.

Locations

  1. 1
    ABC Pediatrics Ltd.
    ABC Pediatrics Ltd.
    1331 W 75th St Ste 300, Naperville, IL 60540 (630) 355-0003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 12, 2016
    Aug 12, 2016
    My wife and I bring our son to see Dr. Patel and she is amazing. We absolutely love her. She is great with our son and never makes us feel rushed. She takes her time with us and answers all of our new parent questions and concerns...and we have a lot of questions:) We put our son in daycare and he has been sick constantly. On several occasions, we had to call them after-hours and have always received a call back within a half hour from a doctor who was on call. Everyone at the practice is great.
    Brad J in Naperville, IL — Aug 12, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Ushma Patel, MD
    About Dr. Ushma Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    • 1407830680
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

