Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ushma Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ushma Patel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Naperville, IL. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Locations
ABC Pediatrics Ltd.1331 W 75th St Ste 300, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 355-0003
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I bring our son to see Dr. Patel and she is amazing. We absolutely love her. She is great with our son and never makes us feel rushed. She takes her time with us and answers all of our new parent questions and concerns...and we have a lot of questions:) We put our son in daycare and he has been sick constantly. On several occasions, we had to call them after-hours and have always received a call back within a half hour from a doctor who was on call. Everyone at the practice is great.
About Dr. Ushma Patel, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Gujarati
- 1407830680
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
