Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Usharani Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Usharani Kumar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. UNIVERSITY / COIMBATORE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center -West Burlington and Trinity Rock Island.
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
Arthritis Care Center PC609 35th Ave, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (309) 762-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Medical Center – Silvis
- Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center -West Burlington
- Trinity Rock Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
VERY nice and sweet. Charming young lady helped me get back on my feet. She made it easy for me to understand my problem. God bless her.
About Dr. Usharani Kumar, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1275511974
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. UNIVERSITY / COIMBATORE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rheumatology
