Dr. Usha Varma, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Varma works at Optum - Family Medicine in San Gabriel, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.