Dr. Swamy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Usha Swamy, MD
Overview
Dr. Usha Swamy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Delta Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Swamy works at
Locations
Precision Mental Health Llp1176 Vickery Ln Ste 100, Cordova, TN 38016 Directions (901) 737-1992
Mid South Systems2707 Browns Ln, Jonesboro, AR 72401 Directions (870) 972-4939
Delta Specialty Hospital3000 Getwell Rd, Memphis, TN 38118 Directions (901) 369-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Delta Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Usha Swamy, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1235247958
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swamy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swamy works at
Dr. Swamy has seen patients for Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Swamy. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swamy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.