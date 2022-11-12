See All Ophthalmologists in Concord, NC
Dr. Usha Reddy, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Usha Reddy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health University City, Iredell Memorial Hospital and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Reddy works at CEENTA Concord in Concord, NC with other offices in Huntersville, NC and Statesville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates
    645 Amalia St Ne, Concord, NC 28025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 295-3255
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    CEENTA Huntersville
    10305 Hamptons Park Dr Ste 201, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 825-6894
  3. 3
    Statesville
    646 Hartness Rd, Statesville, NC 28677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 872-4108
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Atrium Health University City
  • Iredell Memorial Hospital
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 12, 2022
    knowledgeable, Confident, and Friendly Dr. Reddy made the experience pleasant. I am experiencing good results from the surgery.
    Doug Baily — Nov 12, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Usha Reddy, MD
    About Dr. Usha Reddy, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609077841
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke Eye Center
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
    • Brown Medical School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
