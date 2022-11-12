Overview

Dr. Usha Reddy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health University City, Iredell Memorial Hospital and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Reddy works at CEENTA Concord in Concord, NC with other offices in Huntersville, NC and Statesville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.