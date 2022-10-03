Dr. Usha Ram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Usha Ram, MD
Dr. Usha Ram, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Bloomfield Obgyn Specialists1750 S Telegraph Rd Ste 108, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 334-4505
Every Woman Ob/gyn633 South Blvd E Ste 2300, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 659-1150
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I JUST LOVE HER! She delivered my son 26 years ago and have been a wonderful OBGYN doctor for me and other female relatives in my family.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Ram has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ram has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Pap Smear and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ram.
