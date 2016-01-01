Overview

Dr. Usha Pinninti, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Pinninti works at University Retina Associates in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.