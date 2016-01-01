Dr. Usha Pinninti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinninti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Usha Pinninti, MD
Dr. Usha Pinninti, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Museum District1213 Hermann Dr Ste 540, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (832) 413-3684Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Katy Office23920 Katy Fwy Ste 575, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 495-2222
Houston Office4349 Martin Luther King Blvd Rm 100, Houston, TX 77204 Directions (832) 413-3684
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Usha Pinninti, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Washington Hospital Center
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Dr. Pinninti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinninti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinninti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinninti works at
Dr. Pinninti speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinninti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinninti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinninti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinninti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.