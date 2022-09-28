Dr. Usha Peri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Usha Peri, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Usha Peri, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
North Texas Kidney Disease Associates - Lewisville1600 Waters Ridge Dr Ste A, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (972) 219-0558
North Texas Kidney Disease Associates - Dallas8 Medical Pkwy Ste 201, Dallas, TX 75234 Directions (972) 759-4600
North Texas Kidney Disease Associates - Flower Mound4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 255, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 219-0558
- Medical City Lewisville
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
I am a relative new patient of Dr. Peri and find her very informative. She listens to my questions and answers my concerns leaving me with my questions answered and I feel very comfortable with her answers. The office staff is very helpful and efficient. I’m glad I found her. Dr Peri
- Nephrology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1033100375
- U Tex SW
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor Coll
- Osmania Med Coll
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
