Dr. Usha Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Usha Patel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Deland, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Deland Pediatric Associates M.d.p.a.999 N Stone St Ste A, Deland, FL 32720 Directions (386) 738-6804
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Patel Is an outstanding Pediatrician! DeLand Pediatric has provided a total of 25 years of care to my children. Dr Patel is like Family to my Family and have left an imprint of so many loving caring stories, memories of medical care provided to us. Dr Usha is compassionate and tenacious about the care she give to each and everyone of her patients. If you are looking for a Pediatrician that will CARE for your baby or babies like there own, then look no further! Dr Usha will be a Blessing to You and Yours!
About Dr. Usha Patel, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1285799429
Education & Certifications
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.