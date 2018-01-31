See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Edison, NJ
Dr. Usha Panicker, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (34)
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Usha Panicker, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Dr. Panicker works at Usha R Panicker MD in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ushapanicker Mdllc
    2 Maryland Ave, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 744-9288

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 2
Hypercalcemia
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 2
Hypercalcemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Nitin in Nj — Jan 31, 2018
    About Dr. Usha Panicker, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1437131786
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Panicker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Panicker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Panicker works at Usha R Panicker MD in Edison, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Panicker’s profile.

    Dr. Panicker has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panicker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Panicker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panicker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panicker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panicker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

