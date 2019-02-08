Dr. Usha Nuthi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nuthi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Usha Nuthi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Usha Nuthi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sparks, NV. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Nuthi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northern Nevada Medical Group - Sparks #2052385 E Prater Way Ste 205, Sparks, NV 89434 Directions (775) 356-4067
-
2
Sierra Orthopedics645 N Arlington Ave Ste 655, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 770-3554
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nuthi?
I wish all people could talk with Dr. Nuthi!!! she is amazing in all ways!!!! My husband has Epilepsy and not knowing what our future held, she calmly explained the ins and outs of Epilepsy, and reassured us that everything will be ok! she has made herself available to all my questions and has completely stood by us through this all! Dr. Nuthi is very professional and very knowledgeable. I highly recommend Dr. Nuthi she is a SAINT!!!
About Dr. Usha Nuthi, MD
- Neurology
- English, Tamil
- 1497722524
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nuthi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nuthi accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nuthi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nuthi works at
Dr. Nuthi speaks Tamil.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Nuthi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nuthi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nuthi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nuthi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.