Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Usha Nayak, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cumming, GA. 

Dr. Nayak works at Northside Forsyth Hospital in Cumming, GA with other offices in Buford, GA and Dawsonville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northside Hospital Forsyth
    1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 (615) 484-5316
    Buford Sugarhill Office
    4700 Nelson Brogdon Blvd Ste 125, Buford, GA 30518 (678) 288-5864
    Dawsonville Dahlonega North Georgia Office
    200 Dawson Commons Cir Ste 210, Dawsonville, GA 30534 (678) 288-5864
    Northside Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine
    1400 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 210, Cumming, GA 30041 (678) 288-5864

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Pneumonia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Pneumonia
Acute Bronchitis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis
Emphysema
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Pulmonary Embolism
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Bronchiectasis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Lung Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Bronchiolitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Gallstones
Hiatal Hernia
Influenza (Flu)
Interstitial Lung Disease
Lung Nodule
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Ventral Hernia
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Alkalosis
Asbestosis
Barrett's Esophagus
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Bronchospasm
Burn Injuries
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Fistula
Esophageal Varices
Gastric Ulcer
Hemorrhoids
Histoplasmosis
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Lung Abscess
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Insufficiency
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Sarcoidosis
Second-Degree Burns
Sinusitis
Sleep Disorders
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Swine Flu
Systemic Sclerosis
Thrombosis
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tuberculosis
Vascular Disease
Viral Infection
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 06, 2022
    Dr.Nayak easy to talk to she's the best and her staff are very helpful and friendly most of all Dr. Nayak cares for her patients well to some it up Dr.Nayak and all her staff treat you like family and the office and visiting rooms are clean and comfortable seating
    About Dr. Usha Nayak, MD

    Pulmonary Disease
    English
    1548222474
    Education & Certifications

    J N Med College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Usha Nayak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayak is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Nayak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nayak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Nayak has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nayak on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

