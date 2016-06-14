Overview

Dr. Usha Mehta, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.



Dr. Mehta works at Dr. Sanjeev Kumar & Associates in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), High Risk Pregnancy and Pregnancy Test along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.