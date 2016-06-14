Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Usha Mehta, MD
Overview
Dr. Usha Mehta, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.
Locations
Desoto Women's Care Center7600 Airways Blvd Ste A, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (205) 459-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I LOVE DR MEHTA, SHE IS A VERY LOVING CARING DOCTOR!!!
About Dr. Usha Mehta, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
