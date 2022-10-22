See All Family Doctors in Orlando, FL
Family Medicine
48 years of experience
Dr. Usha Jain, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MGM Medical College Indore India.

Dr. Jain works at EMERGENCY-CARE MEDICAL CENTER in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Emergi-careincemergi-care Medical Center
    4800 S Apopka Vineland Rd, Orlando, FL 32819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 876-5555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Breast Diseases
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
    • Medicare

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 203 ratings
    Patient Ratings (203)
    5 Star
    (195)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 22, 2022
    all nice service very good
    Carlos — Oct 22, 2022
    About Dr. Usha Jain, MD

    Family Medicine
    48 years of experience
    English, Hindi
    1639203151
    Education & Certifications

    Ill Masonic Med Center
    St Vincent Hospital
    MGM Medical College Indore India
    Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Usha Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jain has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jain works at EMERGENCY-CARE MEDICAL CENTER in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Jain’s profile.

    203 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

