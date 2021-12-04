See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Port Charlotte, FL
Dr. Usha Chandrahasa, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Usha Chandrahasa, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (58)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Usha Chandrahasa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.

Dr. Chandrahasa works at Millennium Physician Group in Port Charlotte, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Millennium Physician Group
    3400 Tamiami Trl Ste 201, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 743-2277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Nasopharyngitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Nasopharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chandrahasa?

    Dec 04, 2021
    I am very happy with Dr Chandrahasa and her office. Office staff have always been kind and efficient. Dr Chandrahasa takes the time to listen, is caring and understands it’s frustrating for a patient when they have been sick for years and have been sent around seeing every specialist with no diagnosis. I’m grateful for her patience. My diagnosis did not apply to her speciality, so I was discharged. I would definitely recommend her to others.
    GloJean — Dec 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Usha Chandrahasa, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Usha Chandrahasa, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chandrahasa to family and friends

    Dr. Chandrahasa's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chandrahasa

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Usha Chandrahasa, MD.

    About Dr. Usha Chandrahasa, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548254857
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • La St University Health Scis Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Nestn Pa Affil Hospital Pgm
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Usha Chandrahasa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandrahasa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chandrahasa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chandrahasa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chandrahasa works at Millennium Physician Group in Port Charlotte, FL. View the full address on Dr. Chandrahasa’s profile.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandrahasa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandrahasa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandrahasa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandrahasa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Usha Chandrahasa, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.