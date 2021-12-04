Overview

Dr. Usha Chandrahasa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.



Dr. Chandrahasa works at Millennium Physician Group in Port Charlotte, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.