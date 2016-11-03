Overview

Dr. Usha Bandari, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marlborough, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Marlborough Hospital.



Dr. Bandari works at Charles River Medcal Associates in Marlborough, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.