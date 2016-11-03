Dr. Usha Bandari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bandari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Usha Bandari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Usha Bandari, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marlborough, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Marlborough Hospital.
Dr. Bandari works at
Locations
Charles River Medical Associates246 Maple St, Marlborough, MA 01752 Directions (508) 229-2227
Hospital Affiliations
- Marlborough Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very helpful and considerate! Does great follow through.
About Dr. Usha Bandari, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Telugu
- 1003839200
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- Osmania General Hospital India
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bandari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bandari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bandari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bandari speaks Arabic and Telugu.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bandari. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bandari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bandari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bandari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.