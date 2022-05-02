Dr. Usha Aryal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aryal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Usha Aryal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Usha Aryal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Englewood, CO.
Dr. Aryal works at
Locations
-
1
Blue Sky Neurology499 E Hampden Ave Ste 360, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 781-4485Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aryal?
Where is Dr. Aryal? I am trying to locate her since she left methodist.
About Dr. Usha Aryal, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi and Nepali
- 1073712287
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aryal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aryal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aryal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aryal works at
Dr. Aryal has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aryal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aryal speaks Hindi and Nepali.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Aryal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aryal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aryal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aryal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.