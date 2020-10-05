Dr. Usha Agarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Usha Agarwal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Usha Agarwal, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Trinity, FL. They graduated from Mgm Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Dr. Agarwal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Trinity Access Healthcare3543 Little Rd Ste B, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 380-2635
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agarwal?
It was a good experience. Dr. Agarwal isn’t very jovial, but COVID masks don’t help that either. I believe she is legitimately concerned about my welfare and has ordered all the necessary tests and referrals that I need to stay healthy.
About Dr. Usha Agarwal, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1427043421
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine and Dentistry
- Columbia University
- Columbia University
- Mgm Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agarwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agarwal works at
Dr. Agarwal speaks Hindi.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.