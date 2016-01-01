Dr. Usama Gergis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gergis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Usama Gergis, MD
Overview
Dr. Usama Gergis, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cairo Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Gergis works at
Locations
Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases925 Chestnut St Ste 420A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Usama Gergis, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- University Of Cairo Faculty Of Medicine
