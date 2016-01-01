Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Urvi Desai, MD
Overview
Dr. Urvi Desai, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Union.
Dr. Desai works at
Locations
-
1
Neuroscience & Spine Institute -1010 EDGEHILL RD N, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 446-1900
-
2
Cpn Inc Dba Atrium Health Levine Children's1001 Blythe Blvd Ste 500, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 667-4120
-
3
Neurology & Sleep Center P.A.1220 MANN DR, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 667-4120
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Union
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desai?
About Dr. Urvi Desai, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Guarani and Gujarati
- 1811948029
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai works at
Dr. Desai speaks Guarani and Gujarati.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.