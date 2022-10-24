Dr. Urva Naik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Urva Naik, MD
Overview
Dr. Urva Naik, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Novi, MI. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.
Dr. Naik works at
Locations
-
1
Nutrition & Wellness Consulting LLC26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 425, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 465-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Naik?
I'm a newly referred patient. Dr Naik's assistant was personable, kind, and caring, as was Dr Naik. Dr Naik was patient, she answered all my questions, and she asked the right questions of me. Dr was thorough and she made the examination stress free. My appointment started on time and I was back in my car within 20 minutes. Very positive experience!
About Dr. Urva Naik, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1194089979
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naik works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Naik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.