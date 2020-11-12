Dr. Ursula Stanton-Hicks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanton-Hicks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ursula Stanton-Hicks, MD
Overview
Dr. Ursula Stanton-Hicks, MD is a Dermatologist in Willoughby Hills, OH. They graduated from MEDICAL ACADEMY IN DUSSELDORF and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Stanton-Hicks works at
Locations
-
1
Willoughby Hills Family Health Center2570 Som Center Rd, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 Directions (440) 943-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Cleveland Clinic Foundation2550 Som Center Rd, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 Directions (440) 943-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stanton Hicks is very gentle and very nice she is amazing. God bless her
About Dr. Ursula Stanton-Hicks, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1376634410
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL ACADEMY IN DUSSELDORF
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stanton-Hicks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanton-Hicks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanton-Hicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stanton-Hicks has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanton-Hicks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanton-Hicks. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanton-Hicks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanton-Hicks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanton-Hicks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.