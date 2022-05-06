See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lees Summit, MO
Dr. Ursula Reusch, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ursula Reusch, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.

Dr. Reusch works at Kansas Pain Management in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Kansas City, KS, Lenexa, KS and Leawood, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lee's Summit Medical Center
    2100 SE Blue Pkwy, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 282-5000
  2. 2
    Providence Medical Center
    8929 Parallel Pkwy, Kansas City, KS 66112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 596-4860
  3. 3
    Overland Park Regional Medical Center
    10500 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS 66215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 541-5000
  4. 4
    4831 W 136th St Ste A, Leawood, KS 66224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 498-8787

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lee's Summit Medical Center
  • Menorah Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Administrative Physical
Pneumonia
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Administrative Physical
Pneumonia
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Leukemia
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bird Flu
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Carcinoma in Situ
Cellulitis
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chemotherapy
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Colorectal Cancer
Common Cold
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophageal Cancer
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Giardiasis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Head and Neck Cancer
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemophilia
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Sprain
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hodgkin's Disease
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Leukocytosis
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Cancer
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plasmapheresis
Pollen Allergy
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer
Prostatitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Malignancies
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    May 06, 2022
    Nice person, great doctor
    Dwayne Kistner — May 06, 2022
    About Dr. Ursula Reusch, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ursula Reusch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reusch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reusch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reusch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Reusch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reusch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reusch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reusch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

