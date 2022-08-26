Dr. Ursula Poydras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poydras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ursula Poydras, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ursula Poydras, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lanham, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Poydras works at
Locations
-
1
Ursula D. Poydras MD LLC9821 Greenbelt Rd Ste 206, Lanham, MD 20706 Directions (301) 552-5862
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poydras?
Dr. Poydras greeted me with the approachability and sincere interest every patient needs from a provider. She listens with undivided attention, asks thought-provoking questions that hone in on my symptoms/concerns, then offers and fully explains her recommended course of treatment (including follow up). I recommended her to other family members who are equally impressed and satisfied with her care. I highly recommend Dr. Poydras for patients of all ages.
About Dr. Ursula Poydras, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1316030281
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poydras has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poydras accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poydras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poydras works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Poydras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poydras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poydras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poydras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.