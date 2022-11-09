Overview

Dr. Ursula McMillian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Holyoke, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Holyoke Medical Center.



Dr. McMillian works at HMC CARDIOVASCULAR SPECIALISTS in Holyoke, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.