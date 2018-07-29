Overview

Dr. Ursela Baber, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Baber works at HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATES in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.