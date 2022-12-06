Dr. Urs Von Holzen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Von Holzen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Urs Von Holzen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Urs Von Holzen, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They graduated from Universitat Zurich, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital.
Goshen, 200 High Park Ave, Goshen, IN 46526
Dr. von Holzen is a very caring doctor. During my initial visit, he was very reassuring and had a positive outlook on my prognosis which helped me through the mental aspect of my medical issue. He is an excellent surgeon, too. He was able to do my surgery robotically and so I was able to heal very quickly with no complications. Fortunately for me, the mass on my pancreas wasn't cancer which I am very thankful for. I would definitely recommend Dr. von Holzen to anyone who needs thoracic surgery. He is the best in my opinion!
Surgical Oncology
English, French and German
Male
NPI: 1740457936
Education & Certifications
Universitat Zurich, Medizinische Fakultat
Hospital Affiliations
Goshen Health Hospital
Dr. Von Holzen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Von Holzen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Von Holzen works at
Dr. Von Holzen speaks French and German.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Von Holzen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Von Holzen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Von Holzen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.