Overview

Dr. Urs Von Holzen, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They graduated from Universitat Zurich, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital.



Dr. Von Holzen works at Goshen Center for Cancer Care in Goshen, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

