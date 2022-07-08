Dr. Urooj Shibli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shibli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Urooj Shibli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Urooj Shibli, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from ZIAUDDIN MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Dallas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Shibli works at
Locations
-
1
Dallas Medical Physician Group2704 N Galloway Ave Ste 103, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (214) 660-2500
-
2
Shibli Family Medicine and Obesity Clinic802 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite, TX 75149 Directions (469) 827-7300
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Dallas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Shibli?
Dr.Shibli Has been my doctor for three years and she has been taking very good care of me I do believe if it wasn’t for her I would not be here right now because she knew the symptoms of something was wrong with my heart which was I needed to have three stents put in me. She immediately called a heart doctor to set up an appointment for me. That happened almost a year ago and I’m feeling good thank you Dr. Shibli
About Dr. Urooj Shibli, MD
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1295901049
Education & Certifications
- Western Pennsyvania Hospital-Forbes Regional Campus
- ZIAUDDIN MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shibli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shibli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shibli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shibli works at
Dr. Shibli speaks Urdu.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shibli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shibli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shibli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shibli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.