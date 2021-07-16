Dr. Urmil Shukla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shukla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Urmil Shukla, MD
Overview
Dr. Urmil Shukla, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS HEART INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Aspire Behavioral Health Hospital and Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Texas Surgery Center PA130 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 10, Huntsville, TX 77340 Directions (936) 435-0833
Huntsville Memorial Hospital110 Memorial Hospital Dr, Huntsville, TX 77340 Directions (936) 291-3411
Hospital Affiliations
- Aspire Behavioral Health Hospital
- Huntsville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Shukla for a while and him and his staff has been great!
About Dr. Urmil Shukla, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1144207317
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS HEART INSTITUTE
Dr. Shukla has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shukla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shukla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shukla.
