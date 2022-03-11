Overview

Dr. Urmi Das, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GAUHATI UNIVERSITY / GAUHATI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Das works at Bergen Womens Health Care LLC in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Upper Respiratory Infection and Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.