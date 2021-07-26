Dr. Uri Napchan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Napchan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uri Napchan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Uri Napchan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.
Dr. Napchan works at
Locations
-
1
Middletown Medical PC Urgent Care111 Maltese Dr, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 342-4774
-
2
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm4058 State Route 42 Ste 5, Monticello, NY 12701 Directions (845) 794-1600
-
3
Middletown Medical PC75 Maltese Dr, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 342-4774
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Napchan?
Extremely knowledgable, patient, kind. He has helped me for many years and I haven't a single complaint in all that time.
About Dr. Uri Napchan, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1710045844
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Napchan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Napchan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Napchan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Napchan works at
Dr. Napchan has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Napchan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Napchan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Napchan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Napchan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Napchan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.