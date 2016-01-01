Dr. Uqba Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uqba Khan, MD
Dr. Uqba Khan, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty7400 18TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Hematology & Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1780923920
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
