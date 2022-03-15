Dr. Uplekh Purewal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purewal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uplekh Purewal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Uplekh Purewal, MD is a Registered Nurse in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from Saba University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Delaware County Memorial Hospital and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Purewal works at
Locations
Relievus Group9815 Roosevelt Blvd Ste J, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 967-3441Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Relievus1400 MARLTON PIKE E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (609) 697-2462
Relievus700 E Township Line Rd, Havertown, PA 19083 Directions (610) 424-0344
Hospital Affiliations
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
hes a sweetheart,
About Dr. Uplekh Purewal, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania
- New England Med Center Hosps|Tufts Med Sch|Tufts University/New England Medical Center
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Saba University School Of Medicine
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Purewal works at
