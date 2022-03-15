See All Registered Nurses in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Uplekh Purewal, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
5 (246)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Uplekh Purewal, MD is a Registered Nurse in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from Saba University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Delaware County Memorial Hospital and Pennsylvania Hospital.

Dr. Purewal works at Relievus Group in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ and Havertown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Relievus Group
    9815 Roosevelt Blvd Ste J, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 967-3441
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Relievus
    1400 MARLTON PIKE E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 697-2462
  3. 3
    Relievus
    700 E Township Line Rd, Havertown, PA 19083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 424-0344

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Delaware County Memorial Hospital
  • Pennsylvania Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Back Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Arthritis
Back Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sympathetic Block Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 246 ratings
    Patient Ratings (246)
    5 Star
    (229)
    4 Star
    (14)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 15, 2022
    hes a sweetheart,
    Vernee J. — Mar 15, 2022
    About Dr. Uplekh Purewal, MD

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548203839
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    • New England Med Center Hosps|Tufts Med Sch|Tufts University/New England Medical Center
    Internship
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Saba University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
