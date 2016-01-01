Dr. Upendra Thaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Upendra Thaker, MD
Dr. Upendra Thaker, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Nittany Medical Center and Upmc Cole.
Mount Nittany Med Ctr Pain Management Clinic1700 Old Gatesburg Rd Ste 100, State College, PA 16803 Directions (814) 237-3360
Mount Nittany Park Ave Laboratory1850 E Park Ave, State College, PA 16803 Directions (814) 231-7000
- Mount Nittany Medical Center
- Upmc Cole
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
- Pain Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Thaker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thaker accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thaker has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thaker speaks Tagalog.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Thaker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thaker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.