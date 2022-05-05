Overview

Dr. Upendra Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They graduated from Nhl Municipalmedical,Ahmedabad,India and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Champaign Dental Group in Peoria, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.