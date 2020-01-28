Dr. Uosife Alfahd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alfahd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uosife Alfahd, MD
Overview
Dr. Uosife Alfahd, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Alfahd works at
Locations
-
1
Hughston Clinic Kissimmee2285 N Central Ave Unit 3, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (689) 215-9360
Hospital Affiliations
- Sovah Health Danville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alfahd?
Dr Alfahd did my knee replacement in 2017. I am very thankful for him. He is kind and compassionate. I will soon be having my rt knee replacement and Dr. Alfahd will be my surgeon. I highly recommend Dr Alfahd.
About Dr. Uosife Alfahd, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1003284357
Education & Certifications
- University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
- AL ARAB MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alfahd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alfahd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alfahd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alfahd works at
Dr. Alfahd has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Broken Arm and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alfahd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alfahd speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Alfahd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alfahd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alfahd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alfahd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.