Dr. Unsong Oh, MD
Dr. Unsong Oh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Locations
VCU Medical Center Neurology1001 E Leigh St Fl 13, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-9350
VCU Medical Center Neurology417 N 11th St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-9350
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience with Dr Oh during my spinal tap. He was pleasant And the procedure was painless. LPN Marietta was excellent.
About Dr. Unsong Oh, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1235391293
Education & Certifications
- NINDS/NIH
- Neur Inst Ny/Columbia-Presby
- Ny Hosp
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
