Dr. Unpok Choe, MD
Overview
Dr. Unpok Choe, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from FREIE UNIVERSITY BERLN / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Choe works at
Locations
1
Ali'i Health Center - Urology78-6831 Alii Dr Ste 328, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Directions (808) 747-8321
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Choe is knowledgeable, friendly and very helpful.
About Dr. Unpok Choe, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1902965718
Education & Certifications
- FREIE UNIVERSITY BERLN / MEDICAL COLLEGE
