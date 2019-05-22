See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Kailua Kona, HI
Dr. Unpok Choe, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Unpok Choe, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Unpok Choe, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from FREIE UNIVERSITY BERLN / MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Choe works at ALII HEALTH CENTER in Kailua Kona, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ali'i Health Center - Urology
    78-6831 Alii Dr Ste 328, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 747-8321

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Overweight
Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Overweight

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 22, 2019
    Dr Choe is knowledgeable, friendly and very helpful.
    — May 22, 2019
    About Dr. Unpok Choe, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902965718
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FREIE UNIVERSITY BERLN / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Choe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Choe works at ALII HEALTH CENTER in Kailua Kona, HI. View the full address on Dr. Choe’s profile.

    Dr. Choe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

