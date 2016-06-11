Dr. Unni Mooppan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mooppan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Unni Mooppan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Unni Mooppan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with Brookdale Hosp
Dr. Mooppan works at
Locations
-
1
OBH Men's Health at Brookdale Plaza1 Brookdale Plz Ste 500, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-8672Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
St. Jude Medical Center9413 Flatlands Ave Ste 102, Brooklyn, NY 11236 Directions (718) 345-2299
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mooppan was thorough and his recommendations seemed appropriate to me.
About Dr. Unni Mooppan, MD
- Urology
- English, Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil
- 1336137231
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale Hosp
- Jawaharlal Inst Med Ed Hosp
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mooppan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mooppan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mooppan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
