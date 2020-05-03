See All General Surgeons in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Una Lee, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Una Lee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. 

Dr. Lee works at Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center
    11695 NE 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Urinary Incontinence
Overactive Bladder
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Urinary Incontinence
Overactive Bladder

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
May 03, 2020
I am just five days out from full pelvic organ prolapse mesh removal. The implanted mesh had severely damaged my abdominal organs. Dr. Lee trained for this procedure under one of the greats, and I feel that she, too, is one of the greats! Not only is she highly skilled and experienced, she is also very compassionate and understanding of the issues that we have. I feel that she totally "gets me." She did as much diagnostics as she could, but there was still so much damage that she couldn't possibly have known about before getting into me. I am so newly mesh free, but have already been feeling so many benefits. I'm really beginning to believe that I can become "normal" again! Dr. Lee's team and the residents that worked with her are all wonderful and excellent about keeping me informed about what happened as well as what will happen. Thanks to all of you, including nursing and other Virginia Mason staff. I was treated like royalty!!!
Karen — May 03, 2020
About Dr. Una Lee, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1790957520
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Una Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lee works at Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

Dr. Lee has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

