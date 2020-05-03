Dr. Una Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Una Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Una Lee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA.
Dr. Lee works at
Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center11695 NE 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions
I am just five days out from full pelvic organ prolapse mesh removal. The implanted mesh had severely damaged my abdominal organs. Dr. Lee trained for this procedure under one of the greats, and I feel that she, too, is one of the greats! Not only is she highly skilled and experienced, she is also very compassionate and understanding of the issues that we have. I feel that she totally "gets me." She did as much diagnostics as she could, but there was still so much damage that she couldn't possibly have known about before getting into me. I am so newly mesh free, but have already been feeling so many benefits. I'm really beginning to believe that I can become "normal" again! Dr. Lee's team and the residents that worked with her are all wonderful and excellent about keeping me informed about what happened as well as what will happen. Thanks to all of you, including nursing and other Virginia Mason staff. I was treated like royalty!!!
- General Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1790957520
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.