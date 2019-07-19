Dr. Umut Sarpel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarpel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Umut Sarpel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Umut Sarpel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Sarpel works at
Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Hospital1470 Madison Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10029 Directions
-
2
Mount Sinai Doctors West 59th Street425 W 59th St Lbby 5, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sarpel?
Dr. Sarpel is great, her staff is great. Was recommended to her for liver surgery to remove a cancerous lobe. Upon calling her I was given an appointment within a few days. She informed me the options I had, what testing I needed, and had me immediately sent for computer tomography (CT) tests, also advised me of the chemo I needed ; she is very knowledgeable, conscientious and caring. Surgery went very well, very little pain afterwards. the cancer was removed. Will to continue to see her for follow up testing and advice. I trust Dr Sarpel.
About Dr. Umut Sarpel, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1316038946
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarpel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarpel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sarpel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sarpel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarpel works at
Dr. Sarpel has seen patients for Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Stomach Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarpel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sarpel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarpel.
