Dr. Umur Atabek, MD

Gastroenterological Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Umur Atabek, MD is a Gastroenterological Surgery Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterological Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Atabek works at Cooper Pain Management in Mount Laurel, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Digestive Health Institute at Mount Laurel
    501 Fellowship Rd Ste 102, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Cooper General Surgery
    900 Centennial Blvd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hernia Repair
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Breast Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 25, 2019
    Friendly and very informative!
    Christina Pierangeli in Elmer, NJ — Jan 25, 2019
    About Dr. Umur Atabek, MD

    • Gastroenterological Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1285707554
    Education & Certifications

    • UMDNJ - University Hospital
    • Westchester Co Mc/Ny Mc
    • U Md
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Umur Atabek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atabek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Atabek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Atabek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Atabek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atabek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atabek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atabek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

