Overview

Dr. Umur Atabek, MD is a Gastroenterological Surgery Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterological Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Atabek works at Cooper Pain Management in Mount Laurel, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.