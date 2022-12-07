Overview

Dr. Umesh Patel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Huntley, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Illinois Pain and Spine Institute - Huntley in Huntley, IL with other offices in Elgin, IL and Sycamore, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.