Dr. Umesh Metkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Umesh Metkar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Unm Hospital.
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-9598
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-needham Campus148 Chestnut St, Needham, MA 02492 Directions (781) 453-3000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- 3 1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 Directions (505) 272-4107
Univ. of New Mexico Hospital2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-1130
- Anna Jaques Hospital
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Unm Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Absolutely excellent one of the best doctors I have ever seen.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1952564536
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Metkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Metkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Metkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Metkar has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Metkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Metkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metkar.
