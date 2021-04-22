See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Umesh Metkar, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Umesh Metkar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Unm Hospital.

Dr. Metkar works at HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATES in Boston, MA with other offices in Needham, MA and Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 667-9598
    Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-needham Campus
    148 Chestnut St, Needham, MA 02492 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 453-3000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 272-4107
    Univ. of New Mexico Hospital
    2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 272-1130

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anna Jaques Hospital
  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  • Unm Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Neuroplasty
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Broken Neck
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Gait Abnormality
Joint Pain
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Limb Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Myelopathy
Pathological Spine Fracture
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sacrum Disorders
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Fusion
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Bone Cancer
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Coccygeal Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum
Gout
Knee Dislocation
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous
Laminoforaminotomy
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Neck Muscle Strain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteosarcoma
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Fracture
Periacetabular Osteotomy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spina Bifida
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Sternum Fracture
Systemic Sclerosis
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 22, 2021
    Absolutely excellent one of the best doctors I have ever seen.
    — Apr 22, 2021
    About Dr. Umesh Metkar, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952564536
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

