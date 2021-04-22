Overview

Dr. Umesh Metkar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Unm Hospital.



Dr. Metkar works at HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATES in Boston, MA with other offices in Needham, MA and Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.