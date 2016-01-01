See All Pediatric Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Umesh Joashi, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Umesh Joashi, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from United Med and Dent School Of Guy's and St Thomas Hospital and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Joashi works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New York Hospital Nyp
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 746-3056

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Arrhythmia Screening
Nuclear Stress Testing
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Umesh Joashi, MD

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023155074
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • United Med and Dent School Of Guy's and St Thomas Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joashi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joashi works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Joashi’s profile.

    Dr. Joashi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joashi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joashi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joashi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

