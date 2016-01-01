Dr. Joashi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Umesh Joashi, MD
Overview
Dr. Umesh Joashi, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from United Med and Dent School Of Guy's and St Thomas Hospital and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Joashi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New York Hospital Nyp525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-3056
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joashi?
About Dr. Umesh Joashi, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1023155074
Education & Certifications
- United Med and Dent School Of Guy's and St Thomas Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joashi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joashi works at
Dr. Joashi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joashi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joashi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joashi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.