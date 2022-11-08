Dr. Umesh Choudhry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choudhry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Umesh Choudhry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Umesh Choudhry, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They graduated from University Of Delhi, India and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Choudhry works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Digestive Care - Office A920 S Myrtle Ave Ste A, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 462-0444
-
2
Advanced Digestive Care - Office B3280 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 140, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 286-6130
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choudhry?
Dr. Choudhry took his time with me during my office visit. He made general conversation, answered all my questions, and gave me a clear understanding of my medical needs. He is very personable and knowledgeable! I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Umesh Choudhry, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1093872871
Education & Certifications
- Center For Swallowing Disorders, University Of South Florida
- St. Vincent Hospital Indianapolis
- University Of Delhi, India
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choudhry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choudhry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choudhry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choudhry works at
Dr. Choudhry has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choudhry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Choudhry speaks Hindi.
147 patients have reviewed Dr. Choudhry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choudhry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choudhry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choudhry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.