Dr. Farooq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Umer Farooq, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Umer Farooq, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, IN. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center.
Locations
Columbus Regional Hospital2400 17th St, Columbus, IN 47201 Directions (812) 376-5803
Atlanticare Regional Medical Center1925 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 Directions (609) 572-8510
Mather Hospital75 N Country Rd, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 686-2580
Mindful Urgent Care510 Hempstead Tpke Rm 203, West Hempstead, NY 11552 Directions (516) 505-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
About Dr. Umer Farooq, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1487885513
Education & Certifications
- BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
