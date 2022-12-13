Dr. Umer Dasti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dasti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Umer Dasti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Umer Dasti, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ) and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Dasti works at
Locations
Ridgewood Orthopedic Group85 S Maple Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 445-2830
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Healthfirst
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very appreciative that Dr. Dasti could see me so quickly. The office was very sympathetic to my problem and EVERYONE was so nice.
About Dr. Umer Dasti, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New England Baptist Hospital
- St Josephs Regional Medical Center
- New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ)
- Orthopedic Surgery
