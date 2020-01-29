Dr. Umer Darr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Umer Darr, MD
Overview
Dr. Umer Darr, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Locations
Yale School Of Medicine330 CEDAR ST, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-6253
Bridgeport Hospital267 Grant St, Bridgeport, CT 06610 Directions (203) 384-4868MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Yale School of Medicine800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-3668Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
On December 3rd, after a catheterization procedure, I was informed I needed triple bypass surgery. Two arteries were 90% occluded and the third was 100%. Dr. Darr performed my open heart procedure on the 7th and had me home by noon on the 11th! Other than some minor chest discomfort, I experienced none of the commonly encountered post-operative issues. I can only attribute this to Dr. Darr's surgical skill coupled with the calm confidence he exuded, and inspired in me, that my positive outcome was a certainty. I could not have been in more competent hands or better care than that of Dr. Darr and his entire team. As grueling as his schedule must be, he made a point of checking on me frequently both before and after my surgery as well as keeping my family in the loop on my progress. I cannot adequately express how grateful I am to have had Dr. Darr as my surgeon.
About Dr. Umer Darr, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, French, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1386806982
Education & Certifications
- U. Of Toronto. Toronto General Hospital
- University of Connecticut
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Darr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Darr has seen patients for Congenital Heart Disease and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Darr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Darr speaks French, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Darr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.