Overview

Dr. Umer Darr, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Darr works at Yale School Of Medicine in New Haven, CT with other offices in Bridgeport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Disease and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.